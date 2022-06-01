×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Croatia | Pussy Riot

Rights Group to Croatia: Release Pussy Riot Member Now

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 02:00 PM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Amnesty International on Wednesday urged Croatia to halt extradition proceedings to Turkmenistan and immediately release a detained member of a Russian music band known for its strident opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies.

Lawyers for the rights group and the member of the Pussy Riot band said Croatia detained Aysoltan Niyazov on the strength of a 2002 Interpol warrant issued by Turkmenistan for alleged embezzlement. Neighboring Slovenia had previously arrested Niyazov but released her immediately.

Pussy Riot is on a tour in Europe protesting the war in Ukraine and Putin's policies. The band became internationally known after its members were jailed in Russia for their activism.

“Croatian authorities know that Aysoltan Niyazov’s activism would put her at great risk of suffering serious abuse, including torture and other ill-treatment, should she be extradited to Turkmenistan," Amnesty International’s Julia Hall, Deputy Director for Europe, said. “Turkmenistan is not a safe country for her or any human rights defender.”

Niyazov’s lawyer Lina Budak told local Croatian media that authorities have launched a review process for possible extradition to Turkmenistan.

Croatian police have said they were obliged to respond to an outstanding international warrant against Niyazov.

Amnesty International said Interpol warrants have been “notoriously abused by a number of authoritarian regimes and countries with appalling human rights records to try to silence activists and those who speak out about human rights violations."

“Croatia should not be complicit in such practices,” said the group's statement. "Authorities in Zagreb must refuse Turkmenistan’s request for Aysoltan Niyazov’s extradition and immediately release her from detention.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Amnesty International on Wednesday urged Croatia to halt extradition proceedings to Turkmenistan and immediately release a detained member of a Russian music band known for its strident opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies.Lawyers for the rights group...
Croatia,Pussy Riot
261
2022-00-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved