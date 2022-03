Tags: | | | | |

A woman wearing dressing reading 'No vax, no pass'. Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Toulouse against the near mandatory vaccination and against the mandatory health pass after Macron's speech on July 12, 2021. (Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via AP)



Rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues will be lifted in France on March 14, reported BFM TV, as the country gradually eases COVID health protocols amid signs that the fifth wave of the virus is receding in France. © 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Thursday, 03 March 2022 07:19 AM

