Tags: Coronavirus | Israel | Vaccines | covid | pandemic | vaccine

Israel Says 500K Have Received 4th Vaccine Dose

A senior citizen receives a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine
A resident receives a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a nursing home after Israel approved it for people over 60 in Tel Mond, Israel, on Jan. 6. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
 

Friday, 14 January 2022 07:11 AM

Israel has administered a 4th vaccine dose to more than 500,000 people, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Israel began administering second boosters to the most vulnerable late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60.

Authorities hope the additional boosters will blunt a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Health Ministry figures show Israel currently has some 260,000 active cases. But only 289 patients are listed as seriously ill, far fewer than during previous waves.

Israel was among the first countries to roll out vaccines a year ago and began widely offering third doses last summer in a bid to contain the delta variant. Nearly half the population has received at least one booster shot.

The country of nearly 9.5 million has reported 8,293 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


