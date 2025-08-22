Costa Rica: Will Accept Abrego Garcia After He Serves Time

The Costa Rican government said it will accept Kilmar Abrego Garcia "upon the conclusion of any criminal sentence he may serve in the U.S.," ABC News reported.

"The Government of Costa Rica presents its compliments to the Embassy of the United States of American in San José, and wishes to express its willingness to accept the transfer from the United States to Costa Rica of Mr. Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia upon the conclusion of any criminal sentence he may serve in the United States of America," Mario Zamora Cordero, the minister of governance, police and public security for Costa Rica, said in a letter to the U.S. Embassy of Costa Rica.

Costa Rica, Cordero added, "intends to provide refugee status or residency to Mr. Abrego Garcia upon his transfer to Costa Rica."

Additionally, the Costa Rican government "assures the Government of the United States of America that it intends that Mr. Abrego Garcia will not be subjected to either torture or persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion," the letter stated.

Abrego Garcia was released from jail in Tennessee on Friday so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial on human smuggling charges.

The Salvadoran national's case became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration agenda after he was deported in March. Facing a court order, the Trump administration brought him back to the U.S. in June, only to detain him on criminal charges.

Although Abrego Garcia was deemed eligible for pretrial release, he had remained in jail at the request of his attorneys, who feared the Republican administration could try to immediately deport him again if he were freed. Those fears were somewhat allayed by a recent ruling in a separate case in Maryland, which requires immigration officials to allow Abrego Garcia time to mount a challenge to any deportation order.

