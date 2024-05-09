WATCH TV LIVE

Passengers and Crew Safely Evacuated after Boeing 737 Plane's Tire Burst During Landing in Turkey

Thursday, 09 May 2024 07:01 AM EDT

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A total of 190 people consisting of 184 passengers and six crew members had been safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey on Thursday after one of its tires exploded during landing at a southern airport, Turkey's transportation ministry said. No one was hurt.

The Boeing 737 belonging to the Turkey-based Corendon Airline landed on its nose at Gazipasa airport near the town of Alanya,” HaberTurk television and other media reported. The plane was on a flight from Cologne, Germany,

Flights were diverted to the nearby Antalya airport while the aircraft was being removed, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said.

It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days.

On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx Express made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Thursday, 09 May 2024 07:01 AM
