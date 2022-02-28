17-Mile-Long Russian Convoy Near Kyiv

Satellite imagery taken on Monday showed Russian ground forces continued to move closer to Ukraine's capital with a military convoy that stretched over 17 miles (27 km), a private U.S. company said.

Maxar Technologies Inc said the convoy on the eastern edge of Antonov airport contained hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles and continued to move south toward Kyiv.

Ukrainians have been taking up arms to protect against the fall of the capital city.