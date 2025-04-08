WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: congo us death sentences coup plot americans

Congo Repatriates 3 Americans Facing Life in Jail over a Failed Coup Plot, Official Says

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 01:01 PM EDT

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The three Americans convicted on charges of participating in a botched coup attempt in Congo last year have been repatriated to the United States days after the country commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment, an official said Tuesday.

The three will serve their sentences in the U.S. following the repatriation done in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said on X.

Among them is 21-year-old Marcel Malanga, son of opposition figure Christian Malanga, who led the foiled coup attempt that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

Also repatriated are Tyler Thompson Jr., 21, a friend of the younger Malanga who flew to Africa from Utah for what his family believed was a free vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The three Americans convicted on charges of participating in a botched coup attempt in Congo last year have been repatriated to the United States days after the country commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment, an official said Tuesday.The three will serve their...
congo us death sentences coup plot americans
140
2025-01-08
Tuesday, 08 April 2025 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved