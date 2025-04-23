WATCH TV LIVE

'Conclave' Viewership Soars After Pope Francis' Death

By    |   Wednesday, 23 April 2025 03:03 PM EDT

"Conclave" viewership has soared by nearly 300% following Pope Francis' death, reports Axios.

The film, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, revolves around the selection of a new pontiff. Viewership spiked 283% on Monday as word of Pope Francis' death spread, according to Luminate, which tracks viewership of streaming content.

A change in popes — through death or resignation — is a complicated process, with centuries-old rituals involving the transition in leadership for both the spiritual head of the global Catholic Church and the Vatican's head of state.

The conclave refers to a closed-door meeting of the cardinal electors to choose the new pope in the Sistine Chapel. Its name, literally meaning "with a key," was used in the 13th century to describe the process of locking up the cardinals until the election is completed. It must begin no more than 20 days after the death or resignation of a pope. The electors are sequestered from all outsiders for the duration; the last three popes were chosen within days.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


