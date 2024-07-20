WATCH TV LIVE

Pope Francis Accepts the Resignation of a Colombian Bishop Mentioned in a Book on Sexual Abuse

Saturday, 20 July 2024 02:00 PM EDT

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday accepted the resignation of a Colombian bishop who was mentioned in a book about members of Colombia's clergy who have allegedly committed acts of sexual abuse.

The Vatican said in its daily news bulletin that the pope approved the resignation of Bishop Óscar Augusto Múnera from the apostolic vicariate of Tierra Adentro in southwest Colombia. The Vatican’s brief statement didn't explain why the bishop had resigned from his post.

Múnera was accused of abusing of a young man in a book published last year by investigative journalists Juan Pablo Barrientos and Miguel Estupiñán, which also includes a list of more than 500 members of Colombia’s Roman Catholic clergy who have allegedly committed acts of sexual abuse. However, Colombian authorities haven't filed any charges against Múnera.

In an article published in May on the news site Religion Digital, Estupiñán says that Múnera abused a young man in 2005 when he was a priest in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Osos.

Múnera hasn't commented on the accusations. Colombia’s Bishops Conference didn't comment on the reasons for Múnera’s resignation.

