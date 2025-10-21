WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: colombia uribe charges appeals court conviction

Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Colombian Ex-President Uribe for Bribery and Witness Tampering

Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Colombian Ex-President Uribe for Bribery and Witness Tampering

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 01:00 PM EDT

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — An appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Colombian ex-President Álvaro Uribe for bribery and witness tampering in a historic case that gripped the South American nation and tarnished the conservative strongman’s legacy.

Uribe, 73, has denied any wrongdoing. He was sentenced to 12 years in house arrest in August following a nearly six-month trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that he attempted to influence witnesses who accused the law-and-order leader of having links to a paramilitary group in the 1990s.

Uribe, who governed from 2002 to 2010, has called his conviction political persecution, claiming that the judge was biased against him. In the appeal, his lawyers questioned the validity of the evidence and argued that the former president’s responsibility was not “unequivocally” proven.

Prosecutors can appeal Tuesday’s ruling to Colombia’s Supreme Court.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Colombian exPresident Álvaro Uribe for bribery and witness tampering in a historic case that gripped the South American nation and tarnished the conservative strongman's legacy.Uribe, 73, has denied any wrongdoing. He...
colombia uribe charges appeals court conviction
149
2025-00-21
Tuesday, 21 October 2025 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved