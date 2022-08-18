×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Colombia | Rebels

Colombian Rebels Say They Freed 6 Soldiers Ahead of Talks

Colombian Rebels Say They Freed 6 Soldiers Ahead of Talks

Thursday, 18 August 2022 02:00 PM EDT

HAVANA (AP) — A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive soldiers in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro.

The release of the soldiers was a “unilateral humanitarian gesture″ that recognized efforts by the Colombian government to facilitate the resumption of dialogue, said the rebel National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish acronym ELN.

The Associated Press received the guerrilla statement on Thursday. It included images of the soldiers during their release, as several rebels in uniform stood nearby.

Representatives of Petro and the ELN met last week in Cuba to explore the possibility of resuming talks. The dialogue was suspended by former President Iván Duque in 2019 after the guerrillas bombed a police academy in Bogotá, killing more than 20 cadets.

Following that incident, Colombian authorities issued arrest warrants for ELN leaders in Cuba. Cuba refused to extradite them, arguing that doing so would compromise its status as a neutral nation in the conflict.

The United States then placed Cuba on its list of state sponsors of terrorism. The ELN, founded in the 1960s, is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

In 2016, Colombia signed a peace deal with a larger rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive soldiers in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro.The release of the soldiers was a "unilateral humanitarian gesture" that recognized efforts by the...
Colombia,Rebels
215
2022-00-18
Thursday, 18 August 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved