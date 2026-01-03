Colombia's Petro Deploying Forces to Venezuela Border

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday announced the deployment of public forces to the Colombia-Venezuela border following an emergency National Security Council meeting that began at 3 a.m., signaling growing concern over regional instability tied to events in neighboring Venezuela.

In a statement posted on X, Petro said Colombian authorities are moving security forces in preparation for a potential "massive influx of refugees."

The move underscores Bogotá's expectation that recent developments in Venezuela could rapidly spill across borders, placing pressure on Colombia's security apparatus, humanitarian systems and border communities.

The U.S. earlier Saturday captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country in a stunning military operation that plucked a sitting leader from office — the culmination of months of escalating Trump administration pressure on the oil-rich South American nation.

Petro emphasized that all available support forces would be mobilized if migration surges intensify, suggesting a readiness to scale up troop presence beyond initial deployments. Colombia already hosts millions of Venezuelan migrants who fled years of economic collapse and political turmoil, and officials appear intent on preventing chaos at crossing points should another wave emerge.

The troop deployment, according to Petro, is defensive rather than confrontational.

He stressed that Colombia rejects any "aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America," positioning the buildup as a measure to maintain order and protect civilians rather than to intervene militarily. Still, the decision to move forces so quickly highlights how seriously Bogotá is taking the situation.

Petro also noted that the Colombian Embassy in Venezuela remains active and is responding to calls for assistance from Colombian nationals inside the country.

He said Colombia would seek to convene the United Nations Security Council, where it currently holds membership, signaling that the government wants the international community involved as tensions rise.

Petro also called on Venezuelans to pursue unity and peaceful civil dialogue, arguing that internal conflicts must be resolved by the people themselves.

"Peace is the way," he wrote, underscoring that Colombia's military readiness does not signal support for regime change by force.