WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cnn | terror | threat | europe

CNN: US Bases in Europe on Terror Alert

By    |   Sunday, 30 June 2024 06:26 PM EDT

CNN reported Sunday that several U.S. military bases in Europe had detected terror threats on the continent.

A spokesman for U.S. European Command, Cmdr. Dan Day told CNN that USEUCOM is "constantly assessing a variety of factors that play into the safety of U.S. military community abroad. As part of that effort, we oftentimes take additional steps to ensure the safety of our service members. For operational security reasons we will not get into specific measures, but we remain vigilant."

The U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where USEUCOM is headquartered, raised its alert level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie" on Sunday. In its report, CNN noted it is "not clear what intelligence triggered the heightened security."

Nonetheless, in light of the Paris Olympics in July and the European soccer championships in Germany, both countries are said to be putting in place active security measures. Germany is planning to roll out an additional wave of police officers, and France is also said to be taking precautionary measures.

"French authorities actively monitor terrorist threats from organized groups and radicalized individuals," the U.S. Embassy in France said.  "Attacks may happen with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, major sporting and cultural events, and other public areas that attract large numbers of civilians."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
CNN reported Sunday that several U.S. military bases in Europe had detected terror threats on the continent.
cnn, terror, threat, europe
211
2024-26-30
Sunday, 30 June 2024 06:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved