CNN: Ukrainian Protestor Hit by Russian Soldiers' 'Warning Shots'

Soldiers help people cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022. (Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa via AP)

Saturday, 05 March 2022 06:54 PM

A Ukrainian protestor, marching through the streets of Novopskvo with a small group, was hit by a barrage of "warning shots" fired by Russian soldiers at the assembly, according to CNN report.

A video obtained by the news outlet shows the group walking down the street shouting 'Ukraine,' only to be met by a barrage of "warning shots" fired at them by Russian soldiers in the Eastern Ukrainian town.

As the shots rang out, the group stopped in place and stood their ground.

The news organization said that one of the protestors was hit by one of the shots but no other details were provided about the extent of the victim’s injury.

"It is heartbreaking," CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported from another Ukrainian town. "It is also remarkable to see people here, standing up to the Russian invasion, literally staring down the barrel of a gun there."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 05 March 2022 06:54 PM
