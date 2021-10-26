×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Climate | Meat Protest

Activists Scale Government Building in Climate Protest

Activists Scale Government Building in Climate Protest

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 10:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Climate activists in hard hats scaled a U.K. government building Tuesday, unfurling a banner demanding that countries attending the upcoming U.N. climate conference invest in plant-based alternatives to meat.

The activists campaigning for Animal Rebellion climbed between 10 meters and 20 meters (32 feet to 65 feet) up the latticework decoration of the building which houses the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs. The activists are an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, which has blocked traffic, disrupted public transport and set up encampments to gain attention and press for stronger action against climate change.

The climbers hung a large yellow banner reading “COP26: Invest in a plant-based future."

No arrests have been made.

The group said its protest will remain in place until Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges to urge all world leaders to end meat and dairy subsidies at the upcoming COP26 summit next week in Scotland.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Climate activists in hard hats scaled a U.K. government building Tuesday, unfurling a banner demanding that countries attending the upcoming U.N. climate conference invest in plant-based alternatives to meat. The activists campaigning for Animal Rebellion climbed between 10...
Climate,Meat Protest
150
2021-00-26
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved