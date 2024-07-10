A Look at Heat Records That Have Been Broken around the World

This year has already seen many heat records broken as the world grows hotter with more and more greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere.

For many places, the highest temperatures since record-keeping began have come in just the last 10 to 15 years. That's the clearest possible sign that humans are altering the climate, said Randall Cerveny, a professor at Arizona State University.

Cerveny said temperatures in India, the Middle East, and the U.S. Southwest have been exceptionally hot in 2024.

Las Vegas recorded 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.0 degrees Celsius) on Sunday for the first time in history.

“It feels like the air is a blanket of just hotness that is enveloping you,” Cerveny said about that kind of heat. It's life threatening and people are unprepared for it, he added.

Here is a look at some of the records that have been broken around the world this year. Even one tenth of one degree above a previous record is a meaningful increase, and these records were all broken by at least seven times that amount.

2024 record: 120.02 F (48.9 C)

Previous record: 117 F (47.2 C) set in 2017

2024 record: 105.98 F (41.1 C)

Previous record: 105.08 F (40.6 C) set in 2012

2024 record: 114.98 F (46.1 C)

Previous record: 111.92 F (44.4 C) set in 1998

2024 record: 114.98 F (46.1 C)

Previous record of 113 (45 C) set in 2007

2024 record: 118.94 F (48.3 C)

Previous record: 118.04 F (47.8 C) set in 1988

2024 record: 107.96 F (42.2 C)

Previous record: 105.98 (41.1 C) set in 2021

2024 record: 121.28 F (49.6 C)

Previous record: 120.02 (48.9 C) set in 1961

2024 record: 120.74 F (49.3 C)

Previous record: 117.86 F (47.7 C) set in 1954

2024 record: 111.56 F (44.2 C)

Previous record: 108.50 (42.5 C) set in 2023

2024 record: 117.32 F (47.4 C)

Previous record: 116.60 F (47 C) set in 1978

2024 record: 116.24 F (46.8 C)

Previous record: 108.50 F (42.5 C) set in 2020

2024 record: 109.22 F (42.9 C)

Previous record: 105.8 F (41 C) set in 2019

2024 record: 101.12 F (38.4 C)

Previous record: 99.86 F (37.7 C) set in 2017

