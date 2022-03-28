UN: 1,151 Ukraine Civilians Dead, 1,824 Injured, 3.86 Million Refugees

The United Nation's Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has updated its data on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting the deaths of 1,151 civilians, 1,824 civilians injured, and 3.86 million refugees.

The new data came in a UNHRC fact sheet on providing its civilian casualty update Monday.

There are also 143 children killed and 216 injured, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office.

As with most of its updates since Russia's invasion and the resulting war, the UNHRC estimates the figures to be on the low end, since reports from the heaviest war-hit regions of eastern Ukraine have not been reliably delivering full data on deaths and refugees.

The report also noted most of the deaths are a result of weapons and shelling that strike a "wide impact area" like missile and air strikes.

"When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, 90% of the casualties are civilians, resulting in lasting trauma endured by millions of girls, boys, women, and men," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' office wrote in a statement Monday.

"Populated areas across regions have endured devastating suffering from a hail of explosive weapons with wide area effects."