×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | United Nations | civilians | unhrc | refugees | human rights

UN: 1,151 Ukraine Civilians Dead, 1,824 Injured, 3.86 Million Refugees

Ukraine refugees
People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside the old train station building that has been converted for a refugee shelter on Monday in Krakow, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 28 March 2022 03:27 PM

The United Nation's Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has updated its data on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting the deaths of 1,151 civilians, 1,824 civilians injured, and 3.86 million refugees.

The new data came in a UNHRC fact sheet on providing its civilian casualty update Monday.

There are also 143 children killed and 216 injured, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office.

As with most of its updates since Russia's invasion and the resulting war, the UNHRC estimates the figures to be on the low end, since reports from the heaviest war-hit regions of eastern Ukraine have not been reliably delivering full data on deaths and refugees.

The report also noted most of the deaths are a result of weapons and shelling that strike a "wide impact area" like missile and air strikes.

"When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, 90% of the casualties are civilians, resulting in lasting trauma endured by millions of girls, boys, women, and men," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' office wrote in a statement Monday.

"Populated areas across regions have endured devastating suffering from a hail of explosive weapons with wide area effects."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The United Nation's Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has updated its data on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting the deaths of 1,151 civilians, 1,824 civilians injured, and 3.86 million refugees.
civilians, unhrc, refugees, human rights, un
186
2022-27-28
Monday, 28 March 2022 03:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved