CIA's Ratcliffe: New Intel Shows Iran's Nuclear Program Severely Damaged

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 04:40 PM EDT

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt.

"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," Ratcliffe said in a statement.

