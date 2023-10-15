Senate Leader Schumer: Will Rush Through Military Aid to Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that the chamber would push through a military aid package to help Israel in its war against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"We will work to move this aid through the Senate ASAP, and the Israeli leaders made it clear to us they need the aid quickly," said Schumer during a trip to Israel.

He said among Israel's requests are additional interceptors for its Iron Dome missile defense system, which has been operating non-stop shooting down Hamas rockets from Gaza, and precision munitions.

"What about the House (of Representatives)? We're not waiting for the House. We believe if the Senate acts in a strong bipartisan way, it may indeed improve the chances that the House, even with its current dysfunction, will act," Schumer said.

He also urged Israeli leaders to assist with fast and efficient humanitarian assistance, while minimizing civilian casualties, in Gaza.

"Unlike Hamas, civilized democracies, like the U.S. and like Israel must hold themselves to a higher standard ... we echoed that to the prime minister of Israel and to every Israeli official we met," he said.