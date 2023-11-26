×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: christopher luxon new zealand prime minister

Christopher Luxon Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister, Says Priority Is to Improve Economy

Christopher Luxon Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister, Says Priority Is to Improve Economy

Sunday, 26 November 2023 10:01 PM EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Christopher Luxon was sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Monday and said his top priority was to improve the economy.

The 53-year-old former businessman leads a conservative coalition after his National Party struck a deal Friday with two smaller parties following a general election last month.

After the swearing-in ceremony, which was presided over by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Luxon told reporters the job was an “awesome responsibility."

He said he would hold his first Cabinet meeting Tuesday and look to quickly finalize a 100-day plan. He said he also planned a visit to Australia before Christmas Day.

Luxon said he needed to get a Treasury briefing on the state of the government's finances.

“We are concerned and worried that it's been a deteriorating picture for a number of months now,” Luxon said.

Under the coalition agreement, Luxon has promised to deliver tax cuts and train 500 more police officers within two years.

He has also promised less government bureaucracy, including a 6.5% cut to the public service.

Luxon said it would be up to ministry chief executives to figure out how to make the cuts, whether by stopping programs, not filling vacancies or laying off some workers.

The new government also plans to repeal tobacco restrictions approved last year by the previous government, including requirements for low nicotine levels in cigarettes, fewer retailers and a lifetime ban for youth.

Luxon said his government disagreed with parts of the policy, including concentrating distribution. He said smoking rates had been coming down for 30 years.

“We will continue to make sure we have good education programs and encourage people to take up vapes as a cessation tool," Luxon said.

But critics said the plan was a setback for public health and a win for the tobacco industry.

Chris Hipkins, who officially resigned as the nation's 41st prime minister early Monday, said he wished Luxon and his coalition partners well. He said the country had been through tough times but the economy was turning a corner.

Hipkins, who held the top job for 10 months after Jacinda Ardern unexpectedly resigned in January, plans to remain in Parliament as opposition leader.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Christopher Luxon was sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Monday and said his top priority was to improve the economy.The 53yearold former businessman leads a conservative coalition after his National Party struck a deal Friday with two smaller parties following a...
christopher luxon new zealand prime minister
370
2023-01-26
Sunday, 26 November 2023 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved