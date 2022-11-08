×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: christies pink pear shaped diamond
'Fortune Pink' Diamond Expected to Auction for $25-$35M

'Fortune Pink' Diamond Expected to Auction for $25-$35M

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:11 PM EST

A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie's says.

The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlines the auction house's latest Geneva sale of jewelry.

The auction comes six months after Christie's sold “The Rock” — a 228-carat egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction — for more than $21.75 million, including fees. That was at the low end of the expected range.

The pink stone's auction follows a showroom tour in New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan before its arrival in Geneva.

Christie's says the first pink diamonds ever recorded were found in India's Golconda mines in the 16th century, before others turned up over the centuries in places like Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie's says.
christies pink pear shaped diamond
155
2022-11-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved