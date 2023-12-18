×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Chine earthquake Gansu Qinghai

Earthquake in Northwestern China Kills at Least 95 People in Gansu and Qinghai Provinces

Monday, 18 December 2023 07:01 PM EST

BEIJING (AP) — At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 people died in the province of Gansu and another nine in the neighboring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday.

More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu's Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday. The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 people died in the province of Gansu and another nine in the neighboring province of Qinghai in...
Chine earthquake Gansu Qinghai
100
2023-01-18
Monday, 18 December 2023 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved