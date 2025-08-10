WATCH TV LIVE

Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao Taken in for Questioning

Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (R), and Liu Jianchao, head of the Chinese Communist Party's international department, shake hands during their meeting in Tokyo on May 29, 2024. (Kyodo via AP Images)

Sunday, 10 August 2025 07:32 AM EDT

Liu Jianchao, a senior Chinese diplomat widely seen as a potential future foreign minister, has been taken away by authorities for questioning, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Liu was taken away after returning to Beijing in late July from an overseas work trip, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the Chinese government, and the Chinese Communist Party International Liaison Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Liu, 61, has led the Communist Party's body in charge of managing ties with foreign political parties. Since taking the role in 2022, he has traveled to more than 20 nations and met officials from more than 160 countries.

Liu's busy schedule, especially his meetings with the former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, stoked expectations that the former ambassador and ministry spokesman was being

groomed

to be the next foreign minister. His detention marks the highest-level probe involving a diplomat since China ousted its former foreign minister and President Xi Jinping's protégé, Qin Gang, in 2023 following rumors of an extramarital affair.

Born in the northeastern province of Jilin, Liu majored in English at Beijing Foreign Studies University and studied international relations at Oxford before taking up his first post as a translator with the foreign ministry.

He has served in China's mission to Britain and later as ambassador to Indonesia and the Philippines.

During his time as ministry spokesman, he was known for humorous off-the-cuff comments while making a no-nonsense defense of China's interests.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


