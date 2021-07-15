×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | US | Xinjiang

China Says US Measures on Xinjiang Threaten Global Trade

Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:00 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang, accusing Washington of hurting global trade after U.S. lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned of legal risks for doing business with the region.

The measure approved Wednesday by the U.S. Senate would block imports of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread detentions of members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and other agencies warned companies with ties to the northwest region they “run a high risk” of violating U.S. laws against forced labor.

“The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday.

“The U.S. approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,” he said, without referring directly to either U.S. measure. “China firmly opposes it.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China's government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang, accusing Washington of hurting global trade after U.S. lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned of legal risks for doing business with the region.The measure approved...
China,US,Xinjiang
158
2021-00-15
Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved