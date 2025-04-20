WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | us | trade | tariffs

China Opposes Any Deals between US, Other Nations at Its Expense

Sunday, 20 April 2025 08:53 PM EDT

China respects all parties resolving economic and trade differences with the United States through consultation on an equal footing, but it will firmly oppose any party striking a deal at China's expense, its Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

China "will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner" if any country sought such deals, the ministry said, addressing news about the Trump administration preparing to pressure other countries to limit trade with China in exchange for tariff exemptions from the United States.

China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests, the ministry said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China respects all parties resolving economic and trade differences with the United States through consultation on an equal footing, but it will firmly oppose any party striking a deal at China's expense...
china, us, trade, tariffs
97
2025-53-20
Sunday, 20 April 2025 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved