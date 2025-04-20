China Opposes Any Deals between US, Other Nations at Its Expense

China respects all parties resolving economic and trade differences with the United States through consultation on an equal footing, but it will firmly oppose any party striking a deal at China's expense, its Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

China "will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner" if any country sought such deals, the ministry said, addressing news about the Trump administration preparing to pressure other countries to limit trade with China in exchange for tariff exemptions from the United States.

China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests, the ministry said.