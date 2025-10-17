WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | us | trade discrimination | wto

China Accuses US of Trade Discrimination, Urges Compliance With WTO Rules

Friday, 17 October 2025 07:25 AM EDT

China's mission to the World Trade Organization said on Friday the United States has been undermining the rules-based multilateral trading system since the new administration took office in 2025, citing repeated use of discriminatory policies, reciprocal tariffs, and unilateral sanctions that contravene WTO commitments.

The Chinese delegation said an upcoming report from its commerce ministry will evaluate U.S. compliance across 11 areas and renew calls for Washington to adhere to WTO rules while collabroating with other member nations to support global economic governance. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
