China Threatens to Countermeasures after Trump Threatens Additional 50% Tariff

BEIJING (AP) — China threatened to “resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests,” in response to President Donald Trump’s threat of an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.

The Commerce Ministry statement issued early Tuesday said the U.S.‘s imposition of “so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’” on China is “completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice.”

China has taken retaliatory tariffs and the ministry hinted more many be coming.

“The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate,” the ministry said. “The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the US. China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”