×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: China | US | Tariff War

China Says Trade Envoy Talks with US Treasury Secretary

China Says Trade Envoy Talks with US Treasury Secretary

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 10:00 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s chief trade envoy talked with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, the Chinese government said, but gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume.

Talking by video link, Vice Premier Liu He and Yellen discussed the economic situation, bilateral cooperation and other “issues of mutual concern,” according to a Commerce Ministry statement. It gave no details.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.

Liu talked by phone last week with Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the head of the U.S. delegation to the tariff talks. Tai’s office said she discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship.

Negotiators haven’t met in person since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Lower-level officials hold monthly meetings by phone on the status of carrying out the “Phase 1” agreement from early 2019 aimed at ending the conflict.

The two sides agreed in the “Phase 1” deal to suspend further tariff hikes on each other’s goods and to roll some back. China promised to buy more American soybeans and other exports. Beijing fell behind on meeting that commitment after the pandemic disrupted global trade.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China's chief trade envoy talked with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, the Chinese government said, but gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume. Talking by video link, Vice Premier Liu He and Yellen discussed the economic...
China,US,Tariff War
236
2021-00-01
Tuesday, 01 June 2021 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved