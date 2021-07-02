×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: China | US | Human Trafficking

China Rejects US Criticism on Human Trafficking

Friday, 02 July 2021 07:01 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination.

Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. Others included Malaysia, Russia and Nicaragua.

“We firmly oppose the U.S. unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He accused Washington of “smearing China” and interfering in its affairs.

The U.S. State Department ranked China among “Tier 3” governments that it said fail to meet minimal standards to stop trafficking. It cited estimates that as many as 25 million people, many of them women and children, are victims worldwide.

“The United States is in no position to wield the stick of human rights,” Wang said at a daily briefing.

He cited American mistreatment of Blacks and American Indians and what he said were reports that few people trafficked to the United States for forced labor have been rescued.

“What the United States needs is to reflect on and correct its own human rights violations such as genocide, racial discrimination and forced labor,” Wang said.

The “Tier 3” governments in the report were Afghanistan, Algeria, China, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination.Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human...
China,US,Human Trafficking
231
2021-01-02
Friday, 02 July 2021 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved