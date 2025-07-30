China Hopes to Jointly Work With US on Promoting Sustainable Ties

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it hoped the United States would work with China to promote sustainable development of bilateral ties through dialog and communication, following high-level trade talks in Sweden.

Both sides should "enhance consensus" and "reduce misunderstanding," said Guo Jiakun, a ministry spokesperson, when asked at a regular press conference if he could provide more details about the Stockholm talks, which concluded on Tuesday.

U.S. and Chinese officials agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce following two days of what both sides described as constructive talks aimed at defusing a trade war between the world's two largest economies.