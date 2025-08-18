WATCH TV LIVE

China Expects Lasting Settlement of Ukraine War Accepted by All Parties

Monday, 18 August 2025 08:30 AM EDT

China expects all stakeholders in the Ukraine crisis to participate in peace talks aimed at securing a lasting agreement accepted by all parties, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

European leaders are joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday following the U.S. president's summit meeting on Friday in Alaska with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on the Trump-Putin summit, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing supported all efforts for peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

