WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | trump | greenland | arctic operations

China Hits Back at Trump's Greenland Remark, Defends Arctic Operations

Monday, 12 January 2026 07:20 AM EST

China on ⁠Monday urged the United States not to use other countries as an excuse to ‍pursue its own interests, ‍after President Donald Trump said the U.S. ⁠needed to own Greenland to prevent Russia or ​China from occupying it in the future.

"The Arctic concerns the ‍overall interests of the international community," Chinese ⁠foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference. She said China's activities in ⁠the Arctic ​aim ⁠to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development ‍in the region.

Mao also called ‌for respecting the rights and freedoms of all nations to ⁠conduct ​lawful activities ‍in the Arctic.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China on ⁠Monday urged the United States not to use other countries as an excuse to ‍pursue its own interests, ‍after President Donald Trump said the U.S. ⁠needed to own Greenland to prevent Russia or ​China from occupying it in the future.
china, trump, greenland, arctic operations
100
2026-20-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved