China Hits Back at Trump's Greenland Remark, Defends Arctic Operations

China on ⁠Monday urged the United States not to use other countries as an excuse to ‍pursue its own interests, ‍after President Donald Trump said the U.S. ⁠needed to own Greenland to prevent Russia or ​China from occupying it in the future.

"The Arctic concerns the ‍overall interests of the international community," Chinese ⁠foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference. She said China's activities in ⁠the Arctic ​aim ⁠to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development ‍in the region.

Mao also called ‌for respecting the rights and freedoms of all nations to ⁠conduct ​lawful activities ‍in the Arctic.