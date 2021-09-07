×
Tags: China | Trade

China's Trade Accelerates in August Despite Coronavirus

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 01:01 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China's import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant.

Exports rose 25.6% to $294.3 billion, up from July's 18.9% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 33.1% to $236 billion, up from the previous month's 28.7%.

That came despite lingering disruptions in industrial production chains due to last year's global economic shutdown and a renewed rise in infections in the United States and some other markets that have dampened consumer sentiment.

China has so far defied forecasts that global demand for its goods would level off as anti-disease controls eased and entertainment and other service industries reopened.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


China,Trade
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 01:01 AM
