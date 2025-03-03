WATCH TV LIVE

China Vows Countermeasures Against Tariffs Linked to Fentanyl

Monday, 03 March 2025 08:20 PM EST

China's commerce ministry on Tuesday voiced opposition against a U.S. decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and other issues, vowing countermeasures that it said were aimed at safeguarding its rights and interests.

The U.S. has "shifted the blame" and is using its problems with deadly drug fentanyl as an excuse to impose tariffs, the ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied wrongdoing.

China urges the U.S. to "immediately withdraw" its unilateral tariff measures that are "unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others," the ministry said.

