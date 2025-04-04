WATCH TV LIVE

China Imposes a 34% Tariff on Imports of All U.S. Products Starting April 10

Friday, 04 April 2025 07:01 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, part of a flurry of retaliatory measures following U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” slate of double-digit tariffs.

The new tariff matches the rate of the U.S. "reciprocal" tariff of 34% on Chinese exports Trump ordered this week.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing also said in a notice that it will impose more export controls on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

The Chinese government also said it would add 27 U.S. companies to lists of companies subject to trade sanctions or export controls. It also announced it has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs issue.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

