China: US 'to Face an Unbearable Price' Over Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week that the United States will "face an unbearable price" over its diplomatic relations with Taiwan as tensions between the two countries continues to rise.

The U.S. invited Taiwan to take part in its Democracy Summit earlier this month, and the month before President Joe Biden described Taiwan as "independent," though he later clarified that the U.S. has not changed its policy towards the country as set out by the Taiwan Act, which does not officially recognize Taiwan’s independence.

"The U.S. violated the promises made when China and the U.S. established diplomatic relations, condoned and encouraged 'Taiwan independence' forces, and tried to distort and hollow out the one-China principle," Wang Yi said during an interview with the state news broadcaster CCTV and the official news agency Xinhua on Thursday, according to France24.

"This will not only bring Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation, but also cause the U.S. to face an unbearable price."

The minister previously said, during a speech in Beijing earlier this month, that "Taiwan is a wanderer who will eventually come home, not a chess piece to be used by others. China must and will be reunified."