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China Conducts Patrol Around Disputed South China Sea Shoal

China Conducts Patrol Around Disputed South China Sea Shoal
(AP)

Sunday, 29 March 2026 06:29 AM EDT

China conducted naval, air and coast guard patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Sunday, its military and Coast Guard said.

The shoal is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but China also claims it as part of its territory.

The patrols came after Beijing and Manila restarted high-level talks last week over the disputed waters and discussed oil and gas cooperation in the area.

The talks were also the first broader discussion on bilateral relations since March 2023, aimed at confidence building among others, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Recent maritime confrontations have heightened tensions, with Manila accusing Beijing of "dangerous maneuvers" and deploying water cannon to interfere with its resupply missions in contested areas.

"Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts," the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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China conducted naval, air and coast guard patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Sunday, its military and Coast Guard said.The shoal is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but China also claims it as part of its territory.The patrols came...
china, south, china, sea
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2026-29-29
Sunday, 29 March 2026 06:29 AM
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