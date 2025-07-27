Head of China's Famous Shaolin Temple under Investigation on Suspicion of Embezzling Funds

BEIJING (AP) — China's famous Shaolin Temple announced on Sunday that its abbot is under investigation on suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of project funds and temple assets.

Shi Yongxin is alleged to have committed criminal offenses and violated Buddhist precepts by maintaining relationships with multiple women over a long period and fathering at least one child, according to a notice from the temple's authority on its WeChat account.

The notice said a joint investigation was being carried out by multiple departments and its findings would be announced in due course.

The fame of the Shaolin Temple, based in the central Chinese province of Henan, has gone beyond a religious institution. It is also renowned for its martial arts culture, or kung fu, which has been referenced in many movies and TV dramas, including the 1982 film "The Shaolin Temple,” starring martial arts superstar Jet Li.

Local media reported that Shi Yongxin, whose original name is Liu Yingcheng, had faced accusations in the past, including claims that he fathered several children and embezzled money. Provincial investigation reports exonerated him of all charges in 2016, according to the Caixin Global news outlet.

Shi Yongxin entered the Shaolin Temple in 1981 and became its abbot in 1999, according to the temple's website.

China's state news agency Xinhua reported in 2015 that he was known as a “CEO monk,” attracting criticism for developing commercial operations to promote kung fu shows and merchandise.

Earlier on Sunday, Chinese local media outlets reported that authorities had dismissed as fake an online notice claiming Shi Yongxin was intercepted by authorities while trying to flee to the U.S. with a number of mistresses and some 20 children.