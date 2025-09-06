Fmr Chinese Securities Regulator Investigated for Corruption

A former top Chinese securities regulator, Yi Huiman, has been put under investigation over suspected violations of law, China's anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement on its website that Yi was being investigated and "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law."

The statement gave no further details.

Yi, 60, was taken away by authorities last week for an investigation, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

He could not be reached for comment.

Chinese authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on corruption in recent years with probes of several high-ranking officials, including a senior Chinese admiral, Miao Hua.

Yi, a veteran of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which he joined as a junior loan officer in 1985, helmed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which is under the administration of China's State Council, from January 2019 to February 2024.

He was unexpectedly ousted last year amid a sell-off in domestic stock markets that pushed the benchmark index to a five-year low. He was replaced by the current head, Wu Qing. Since then, Yi has been a deputy director of the economic committee of China's top political advisory body.

Before joining ICBC, he spent six months working at the Hangzhou city bureau of the Chinese central bank.

Yi attended two meetings of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on July 29, according to the conference's website, his last known public appearances.

He is not the first former senior regulatory commission official to face investigation in recent years. In April, authorities launched a corruption probe into former Vice Chairman Wang Jianjun, who was removed from the post the following month.

Last November, another senior official, Wu Guofang, was also placed under investigation on similar suspicions.