×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | russia

China Says Political Trust With Russia Has Deepened After Envoy's Visit

ma zhaoxu

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday, 04 February 2023 09:45 AM EST

China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

China is willing to work with Russia to implement their strategic partnership and promote further progress in their relationship, the foreign ministry also said in its statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a strategic partnership in Moscow a year ago aimed at countering the influence of the United States and which they said would have no "forbidden" areas of cooperation.

Ma also met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenko and Sergey Vershinin during his Feb. 2-3 visit, the statement said. During his meetings, he exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues of common concern, it added.

The statement comes on the heels of heightened tension between China and the United States after the flight of a Chinese balloon over U.S. airspace. Washington has described it as a spy balloon, while China says it is an airship used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes.

The uproar has led to the postponement of a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that had been expected to start on Friday.

The foreign ministry statement about Ma's visit did not mention Ukraine, where Russia has waged a military operation for nearly a year. China has refrained from condemning it or calling it an "invasion."

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow's relations with China had no limits and, despite not being a formal military alliance, were of a much higher and broader nature.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
china, russia
280
2023-45-04
Saturday, 04 February 2023 09:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved