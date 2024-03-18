China's Xi Congratulates Putin on Reelection, Set to Develop Their Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning another term as Russia's president and said China was set to maintain close communication with Russia to promote their partnership, according to Chinese state media.

Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election Sunday, cementing his tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.

"Your reelection is a full demonstration of the support of the Russian people for you," Xi said, according to Xinhua News. "I believe that under your leadership, Russia will certainly be able to achieve greater achievements in national development and construction."

China has strengthened its ties with Russia over the past few years, even as Western criticism of the war in Ukraine has intensified.

The two countries declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

"China attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and stands ready to maintain close communication with Russia to promote the sustained, healthy, stable and in-depth development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

It has been reported that China and Russia are preparing "several meetings" between Xi and Putin this year.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, adding that the two heads of state would continue to maintain close exchanges.