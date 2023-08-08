China Assures Russia of Neutrality in Ukraine War

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that China is assuring Russia that it has not changed its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine despite participating in a meeting in Saudi Arabia with 41 other world leaders seeking a peaceful end to the conflict.

According to the report, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov on Monday to assure him that China is not wavering in its commitment to partner with Russia in resisting Western attempts to slow each country's growth.

The call comes after China attended a forum of 42 world leaders in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend, seeking a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The report said that U.S. officials called Chinese participation in the meeting exploring peaceful solutions as "productive."

"We have long said that it would be productive for China to play a role in ending the war in Ukraine if it was willing to play a role that respected Ukraine's territorial integrity and Ukraine's sovereignty," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in the report.

Ukraine's head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak said after the meeting that he hoped to "deepen" ties with China.

"I hope that our bilateral relations with China will deepen," Yermak said in the report. "This is very important for China to know the truth, first of all, and for the Chinese position to sway to our side, to the side of striving to end this war."

Russia was excluded from attending the meeting.

The Journal reported that readouts from the call, while not directly referencing the meeting, said that China would "uphold an independent and impartial stance" at any international forum and would work to promote a political solution through peace talks.

The news also came at the same time as the United States deployed four U.S. Navy destroyers to Alaska near the Aleutian Islands to monitor joint Russian and Chinese warship operations taking place in the area, USA Today reported Sunday.

The report said the deployment came after 11 military vessels from both countries were discovered operating near the islands close to Alaska.

"The incursion by 11 Chinese and Russian warships operating together — off the coast of Alaska — is yet another reminder that we have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators in Beijing and Moscow," Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said in the report.