China: Philippine Vessel 'Deliberately Collided' With Chinese Vessel

Sunday, 18 August 2024 09:00 PM EDT

China's Coast Guard said a Philippine vessel that had ignored its repeated warnings "deliberately collided" with a Chinese vessel in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner, according to statements on Monday local time.

In one of the statements, China's maritime security said the same Philippine vessel then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal waters.

Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels "illegally intruded" into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission in the early hours on Monday, according to the China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu.

"The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines," Gan said, referring to Philippines' supplies missions to a vessel grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

China's Coast Guard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law in the incidents early Monday, and warned the Philippines to "immediately stop infringement and provocation" or "bear all consequences."

A Philippines Coast Guard spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China and the Philippines reached a "provisional agreement" in July after repeated altercations near the Second Thomas Shoal. China has been sharply criticized by Western nations for aggression in blocking Philippine efforts to resupply troops aboard a navy ship it intentionally grounded 25 years ago.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including both shoals, rejecting a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing's expansive claims had no basis under international law. 

