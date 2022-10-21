×
China | Party Congress

China Opens Final Session of Ruling Communist Party Congress

a man on a big screen addresses a room full of journalists

Zhai Qing, member of the Communist Party Congress (CPC) Leadership Group of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, answers questions from journalists at a press conference during China's 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Friday. (Photo by Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 21 October 2022 10:48 PM EDT

The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party got underway Saturday.

The roughly 2,000 delegates were expected to approve changes to the party constitution that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hold on power.

They also will formally approve a new Central Committee of about 200 members to govern the party for the next five years.

Foreign media were not allowed into the start of the meeting, presumably when the voting was taking place.

The party congress sets the nation's agenda for the coming five years. A report read by Xi at the opening session a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.

GlobalTalk
Friday, 21 October 2022 10:48 PM
