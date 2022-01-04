Chinese Media Releases Bizarre James Bond Parody Mocking US Over Huawei

Chinese state media released a James Bond-esque parody video on Tuesday that mocks American concerns about the telecoms giant Huawei and appears to accuse the United States of hypocrisy, Business Insider has reported.

The strange video, which is entitled "0.07: No Time to Die Laughing," tells the story of two spies — one of whom is named "James Pond" — meeting in a castle in order to make contact with "M."

One of the spies, who is called "0.06," states that MI6, the British intelligence agency, has made Beijing its "top priority."

When Pond asks what China has done to deserve this distinction, 0.06 says that: "According to this dossier, their National Security Agency is authorized to monitor all phone and internet use in 193 countries," according to Business Insider.

The character then feigns the realization that she has been inadvertantly reading MI6's dossier on the United States.

At a later point in the video, M makes contact with the spies via radio and suggest to James Pond not to purchase a phone manufactured by Huawei.

When Pond inquires why he should not do so, M says that there is a "Chinese backdoor" on the device. M then requests that the two spies collect their "CIA-certified" phones from under the table.

The U.S. government has declared Huawei a national security risk and placed sanctions on the company due to allegations it permits Beijing to use its technology in order to spy on Americans.

Apparently influenced by the sanctions eating away at a significant portion of its business, Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping also issued a message for the new year stressing a strategy of searching for new business areas and other ways to diversify, Telecoms.com reported.