×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | Online Games

China Grants Gaming License to NetEase, 1st since Crackdown

China Grants Gaming License to NetEase, 1st since Crackdown

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 04:00 AM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first online game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry.

The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on Tuesday published a list of approvals for 73 games, including a mobile game by NetEase called “All-Star Street Ball Party.”

In August 2021, regulators stopped issuing gaming licenses as they tightened restrictions on the tech industry. They resumed approvals in April. Tencent, the country’s biggest gaming company, has not gotten any games approved since then.

However, Nanjing Wangdian Technology, a subsidiary of Tencent, got a license for a health-education mobile game called “Defense of Health.” Tencent first unveiled plans to launch this game in May 2021. But such educational games typically are less lucrative than commercial mobile games.

In cracking down on the technology industry, Beijing implemented a raft of new regulations for online education, e-commerce, online gaming and financial technology.

Online gaming time for minors was limited to just 3 hours a week on most weeks. Officials also said they would supervise and inspect online games more often to ensure that they comply with regulations.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China's second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first online game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry.The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on...
China,Online Games
202
2022-00-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved