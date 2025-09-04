WATCH TV LIVE

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Will Meet with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping

Thursday, 04 September 2025 05:01 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

There were no immediate details on when they would meet.

Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim is making a rare trip outside North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the two leaders would conduct in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral and issues of mutual concern.

He said that Kim’s attendance at the parade and the talks with Xi “carry great significance.”

The North Korean leader arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday.

