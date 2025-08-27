North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Will Attend a Military Parade in Beijing Next Week

BEIJING (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a rare trip abroad next week to attend a military parade in the Chinese capital, North Korean and Chinese state media said Thursday.

China will hold the parade in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Xinhua said that 26 foreign leaders would attend, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. No leaders from the United States or major Western European countries are expected, in part because of their differences with Putin over the war in Ukraine.

China borders North Korea and is its closest ally.