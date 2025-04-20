WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | navy | philippines | scarborough shoal

China Navy: Philippine Frigate Illegally Entered Scarborough Shoal Waters

Sunday, 20 April 2025 09:19 PM EDT

China's Southern Theatre navy said a Philippines frigate had "illegally intruded" into the waters of Scarborough Shoal on Sunday, "seriously violating" Chinese sovereignty and laws, according to a statement.

The navy monitored and drove the vessel away, it said.

The navy urged the Philippine side to immediately stop the "infringement and provocation," its spokesperson said in the statement late on Sunday.

The Philippine embassy in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

