×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | Manufacturing

Chinese Factory Activity Rebounds, Adding to Recovery Signs

Chinese Factory Activity Rebounds, Adding to Recovery Signs

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 12:25 AM EST

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday.

A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group rose to 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity growing. That was an unusually large gain of 3.1 points from December's 47.

China’s economic growth sank to 2.9% over a year earlier in the final three months of 2022, but economists point to increased investment and improved consumer spending as signs activity is recovering.

Manufacturers have been hurt by lackluster U.S. and European demand for exports after central banks raised interest rates to fight inflation. Chinese consumer demand weakened following COVID-19 outbreaks and a downturn in the real estate industry.

New orders, new export orders, factory activity and employment improved in January, the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing reported.

That shows “economic recovery momentum is relatively strong,” economist Zhang Liqun said in a statement issued by the two groups.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world's second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday.A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese...
China,Manufacturing
188
2023-25-31
Tuesday, 31 January 2023 12:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved